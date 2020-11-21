American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.23. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.66 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

