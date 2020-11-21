Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.