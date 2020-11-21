Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

