Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 1.41. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.