Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is ($0.67). Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

