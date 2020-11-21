Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 670 shares of company stock valued at $41,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

