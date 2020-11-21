Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.62.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional raised its position in American Water Works by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

