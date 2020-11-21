Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

