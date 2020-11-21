Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($1.78). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 408.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($7.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($2.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

