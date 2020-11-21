Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CBAY opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

