Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $262,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 92.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 214.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

