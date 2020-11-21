Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSSE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.68. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 20,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $312,087.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,865 over the last three months. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

