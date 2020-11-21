Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Palomar by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palomar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,108. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

