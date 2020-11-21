Analysts Offer Predictions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

