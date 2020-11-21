Analysts Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,079 shares in the company, valued at $42,454,751.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

