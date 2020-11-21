Analyzing Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) & Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hyliion and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyliion currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Hyliion.

Risk & Volatility

Hyliion has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion N/A 77.14% 1.63% Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyliion and Blue Bird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.42 $24.30 million $1.49 10.68

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Hyliion.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Hyliion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear. The company was founded by Albert Laurence Luce in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, GA.

