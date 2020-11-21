Analyzing United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $530,000.00 12.06 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -0.73

NanoVibronix has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25% NanoVibronix -771.63% -537.97% -243.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NanoVibronix beats United Health Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

