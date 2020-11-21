Analyzing VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) and VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VaporBrands International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Owens Corning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owens Corning and VaporBrands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning -7.94% 11.99% 4.98% VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Owens Corning and VaporBrands International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 13 8 0 2.38 VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owens Corning presently has a consensus target price of $65.43, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. Given Owens Corning’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than VaporBrands International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owens Corning and VaporBrands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning $7.16 billion 1.07 $405.00 million $4.54 15.59 VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than VaporBrands International.

Summary

Owens Corning beats VaporBrands International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products. Its products are used in pipe, roofing shingles, sporting goods, consumer electronics, telecommunications cables, boats, aviation, defense, automotive, industrial containers, and wind-energy applications in the building and construction, transportation, consumer, industrial, and power and energy markets. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells fiberglass insulation into residential, commercial, industrial, and other markets for thermal and acoustical applications; and manufactures and sells glass fiber pipe insulation, flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral fiber insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation used in above- and below-grade construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors under the Thermafiber, FOAMGLAS, Paroc, Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS Insulation brand names. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells residential roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications, as well as synthetic packaging materials. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and contractors, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems and to manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. Owens Corning was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.