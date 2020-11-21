Analyzing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yamana Gold and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50 Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Yamana Gold pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Yamana Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Yamana Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.14 $225.60 million $0.13 40.92 Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 129.88 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -71.15

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19% Metalla Royalty & Streaming -162.80% -9.89% -9.01%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

