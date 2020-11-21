Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Anaplan worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 859.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,831,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at $68,832,267.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 746,288 shares of company stock worth $44,031,009. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

