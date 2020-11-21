Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 532.5 days.

AGPPF stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.