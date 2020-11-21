Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Anika Therapeutics worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.58 million, a P/E ratio of -77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

