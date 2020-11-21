Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

