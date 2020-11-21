ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.26 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

