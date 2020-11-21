ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.96

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 2967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.12.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

