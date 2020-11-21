Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $597,103.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $140,811.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 332,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Anterix by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

