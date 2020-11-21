Aperio Group LLC Buys 507 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $41,790,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 170.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,257 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $107.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

