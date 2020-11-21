Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

