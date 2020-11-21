Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Abiomed worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Abiomed by 29.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Abiomed by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Abiomed by 666.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $268.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

