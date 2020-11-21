Aperio Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.54.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.75. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -181.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

