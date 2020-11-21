Aperio Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.