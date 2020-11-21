Aperio Group LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 670 shares of company stock worth $41,326. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

