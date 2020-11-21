Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NYSE APO opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

