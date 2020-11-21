Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.42.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.