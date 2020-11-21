Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.42.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

