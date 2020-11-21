Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of AERG stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Applied Energetics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

