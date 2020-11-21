Applied Genetic Technologies’ (AGTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

