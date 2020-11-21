Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.55).

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of AGTC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

