Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

