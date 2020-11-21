Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 14.6%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares were up 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 254,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 212,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLT shares. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $438.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,669 shares of company stock valued at $940,590. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

