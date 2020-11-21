Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.27 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptinyx by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 164.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

