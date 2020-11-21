Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 178.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

