Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.16

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 22788941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUV shares. Aegis increased their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $541.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Also, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

