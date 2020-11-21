Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of Arco Platform worth $55,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Arco Platform by 62.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 578,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arco Platform by 151.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 472,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 284,457 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 25.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 260,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 53,573 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $9,121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arco Platform by 89.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $881.09 million, a P/E ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 0.86. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.