Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,959,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 15th total of 2,895,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

