Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

