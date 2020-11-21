Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $1,353,105.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

