Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.79. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.47.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. Analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

