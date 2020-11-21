Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,990,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,271,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

