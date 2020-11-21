Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Pritchard Capital from $243.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $216.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

