Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

